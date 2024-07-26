Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a shooting in a field. A 75-year-old died at the scene in West Lancashire on Thursday, having suffered a suspected gunshot injury, Lancashire Police said.

A 29-year-old man from Scarisbrick has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force added. A shotgun was recovered from the scene on Pinfold Lane, in the village of Scarisbrick near Southport. Both men were known to each other, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows said: “A man has very sadly lost his life as a result of this, and we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish what led to his death.

A shotgun was recovered from the scene on Pinfold Lane, in the village of Scarisbrick near Southport. | Google Maps

“We know that this news may sound concerning to the Scarisbrick community, but we want to reassure everyone that it is being treated as an isolated incident. Both parties are known to each other, and we aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.