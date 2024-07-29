Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight people, including children, have been injured following a stabbing frenzy at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop at a summer holiday club in Southport.

Around 25 youngsters were believed to have been taking part in the event when the horror unfolded at the hypnobirthing centre in the street around 11.50am. The business runs kids clubs during the holidays allowing children to take part in dance and craft classes.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that emergency services are in Southport following a major incident this morning, Monday 29 July. At around 11.50am, we were called to a property on Hart Street to reports of a stabbing.

“There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible. Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station. Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

North West Ambulance said it had dispatched multiple resources to the scene. It said: “We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), Air Ambulance and Merit Doctors to the scene.

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after a ‘major incident’ left at least eight people injured in a reported stabbing near Liverpool. | James Speakman/PA Wire

“So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.”

Merseyside's Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said on X: “Like everyone, I am deeply shocked and concerned about the major incident in #Southport this morning. An arrest has been made and there is no wider risk to the public. “I would urge people to be careful about what they share online and not to speculate about this incident. Official updates will follow shortly.”

In a post on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the incident in Southport was “horrendous and deeply shocking”. He said: “Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected.

“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “deeply concerned” about the “very serious incident” in Southport after reports of multiple stabbings.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport. All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected.

“I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding.”

Police on Hart Street Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing. James Speakman/PA Wire | James Speakman/PA Wire

‘Seven to 10 kids outside the nursery’

Eye-witness Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop on Hart Street, said he was called by a staff member who told him, “Boss, get to the shop!” He said: “I saw seven to ten kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery.

“They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. (Mr Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area). They were all aged about ten. One of them was really seriously injured.