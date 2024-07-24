Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 15-year-old has been arrested after another teenage boy was stabbed to death in an attack in east London.

Officers were called to Stellman Close at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon (July 23) after receiving reports of a stabbing. The victim, believed to be 15, was found with fatal stab wounds in Hackney and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal stabbing took place in a busy area in broad daylight and the perpetrator fled shortly after the victim was stabbed. The Met police said following enquiries, they have now arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “Tragically, a 15-year-old boy lost his life yesterday after he was stabbed in Stoke Newington. We have informed the boy’s family, who are understandably heartbroken, and specially trained officers are supporting them at this unimaginably difficult time.

Police were called to Stellman Close, Hackney | Google

“Last night our detectives worked around the clock to start to piece together what happened and as a result of these enquiries we have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning. I know the community will be searching for answers today and will be shocked and angry at this tragic loss of life.

“I want them to know that we will do everything in our power to provide those answers and bring those responsible to justice. Our investigation continues at pace today with officers conducting house-to-house enquiries, reviewing hours of CCTV, and speaking to witnesses. Local people can also expect to see a higher police presence in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue.

“A significant proportion of Stellman Close remains cordoned off as we conduct our forensic enquiries. Closures are likely to remain in place for several days. I am grateful to residents and our local communities for their support and patience while we carry out this crucial investigative work.

“We know that there were people in and near to Stellman Close yesterday afternoon and we’d appeal directly to them to get in touch. Despite the arrest your information is still crucial. We believe that the suspect ran away from the scene. If you were in the area at around 4pm please contact us. Any information – no matter how insignificant it might seem – may prove vital in our investigation.”