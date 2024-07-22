Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage boy has been killed in a shooting in west London, the Met Police has confirmed.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting in a park near Hazlewood Crescent in the Ladbroke Grove are of the city at around 7.20pm on Sunday, July 21. They found a teenage boy, believed to be 15 years old, at the scene having sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were in attendance. Despite their best efforts, the young boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MailOnline, the shooting took place during a “family fun day” in the Ladbroke Grove park called ‘Park Line’. A security officer who was working at the event told the outlet: “A teenager was assassinated. I was right there. People were rushing and everyone was screaming. They were rushing through the barrier. There were two gunshots.”

The Met Police said that working is ongoing to trace the teenager’s next of kin and inform them of his death. Officers have also made six arrests in connection with the incident.

All of those arrested were male. They were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

The Met Police said: “Anyone with information at this early stage is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD6343/21Jul. You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”