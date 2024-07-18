Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead on a street in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police confirmed that a fatal shooting had taken place in Kirkby, near the Liverpool FC training facility, on Wednesday evening (July 17). Officers received a report from North West Ambulance Service which said that a 36-year-old man had been shot on Quarryside Drive.

Paramedics attended to him at the scene before he was transferred to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Police officers have launched a murder probe, with a cordon still in place around the scene of the shooting and forensic investigations taking place.

Police are also reviewing CCTV, conducting house-to-house inquiries, and high visibility patrols have been circulating in the area. Detective Superintendent Mark Drew said: “A murder investigation is underway this evening following an appalling and tragic incident in which a man has lost his life after he was fatally shot. Our thoughts first and foremost are with his family, who are trying to come to terms with his loss.

“We are still in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish why the incident took place and who was involved. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 6.35pm and witnessed the incident to contact Merseyside Police. If you live in the area, please check your CCTV, dashcam devices or doorbell footage and if you see anything suspicious, please let us know. Any information you provide, however insignificant it may seem, could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information about the fatal shooting is being urged to contact police by calling 101 or messaging Merseyside Police on social media, quoting log number 830 of 17th July.

Det Supt Drew added: “Information from the public is vital if we are to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward.

“I completely understand that speaking up could be daunting, but when people are willing to support the police we will ensure every possible avenue is progressed to protect them. And if you don’t feel comfortable coming directly to the police you can call the independent, anonymous, Crimestoppers hotline on 0800 555 111, we need to know who is involved in gun crime and where those guns are being stored.”