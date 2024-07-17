Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Greater Manchester Police custody detention officer has been arrested on suspicion of sex offences.

The force said the officer, based at Bolton police station, was arrested on Sunday, July 14 on suspicion of sexual touching, misconduct in a public office, and cyberflashing.

The staff member has been suspended from the force, and the alleged conduct has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a complaint made to the Professional Standards Directorate in June regarding alleged sexual misconduct that began the previous month.

A spokesperson from the force said: “We have seized CCTV footage from the police custody suite and secured other digital material. Our detectives are currently in the process of obtaining full accounts from all relevant parties.

“An internal review has been undertaken into how the complaint was initially handled and we are making a voluntary referral to the IOPC as to the decisions and speed of action taken in response to the allegation made. We have engaged with the complainant and offered her specialist support.”

The arrest comes in the week where Dame Vera Baird’s report into the treatment of people in Greater Manchester Police is expected to be published. The force added: “We continue to make improvements to ensure women and girls have confidence in the way they are treated by police, but there is no place in GMP for those who fall short of the exemplary standards of behaviour that the public so rightly deserve.”

The report is based on an independent inquiry that looked into the treatment by GMP of women and girls in relation to arrest, custody, strip or intimate searching and respect for their dignity and rights, including any examples of any removal and replacement of clothing in GMP custody.

In August 2023, the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Deputy Mayor for Police, Crime, Fire and Criminal Justice, Kate Green, commissioned the independent inquiry following a Sky News investigation into the experiences of three women in GMP custody.