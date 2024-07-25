Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a solider was stabbed near an army barracks in Kent.

The uniformed Army officer was stabbed repeatedly in the chest in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham, near Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army's 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment. The incident took place on Tuesday evening (July 23) at around 5.55pm.

Kent Police said in a statement: “Detectives investigating the serious assault of a soldier in Gillingham have charged a man with attempted murder. Kent Police was called to Sally Port Gardens at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to a report that the victim, a man in his 40s, had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.

“He was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition is currently described as serious but stable. Anthony Esan, 24, was arrested near his home address in Mooring Road, Rochester, at approximately 6.30pm the same day and has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 25 July.”

Police previously said that they did not believed the attack to be terror-related, with the force adding that the incident may have been “mental-health related”. The serviceman, who is in his 40s, is said to be in a serious but stable condition after being transferred to hospital for treatment.

Esan was arrested near his home in Rochester, around 35 minutes after the knife attack. He also faces a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.