Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tragedy struck England’s waterway today after two separate cases saw two children die in a river and a reservoir.

West Midlands Police confirmed that a 16-year-old boy was recovered from Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton, Dudley after he got into trouble in in the water on Tuesday evening (July 23). A search was underway for the teenager, with his body being found at 11.30am today.

Dudley Commander, Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg said: “This is a desperately tragic event and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Equally this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive. We will have extra officers in the area during the coming days and we would urge anyone with concerns to talk to us.”

Tragedy struck after two children died in two separate cases of getting in trouble in England's waterways. | Google Maps

Similarly, the death of an eight-year-old child was confirmed by Warwickshire Police after he was pulled from River Arrow in Alcester.

The young boy, 6, was named by police as Joshua Hillstead. He was taken to hospital on Monday evening (July 22) after police officers received a report of a child falling into the water.

Police later confirmed that Joshua died from “complications resulting from drowning” on Tuesday evening (July 23). A statement from Warwickshire Police said: “On the evening of 22 July at around 9.30pm, we were called to a report of a young child who had fallen into the river behind Kingfisher Way in Alcester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police, fire, and ambulance services were in attendance. The boy was pulled from the river, before receiving first aid and CPR. One other child was also in the water but did not require further treatment and was returned home. Joshua was then taken to hospital, where he had been receiving treatment in hospital until he passed away late yesterday evening.”

Detective Inspector Heidi Twynham said: “Losing a child is devastating, and we offer our condolences to the family after this tragic accident – we are liaising with the family to provide support.