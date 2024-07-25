Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer has suspended after a video of an altercation at Manchester Airport showing a man being stamped on the head while lying on the floor went viral online.

The footage is said to have been filmed at Manchester Airport’s terminal two on Tuesday and show the officer in question which a taser in his hand appearing to stamp on the head of a man who is lying face down on the floor. A second man, who appeared to have his arms above his head while sat on a bench and slowly moved to lie on the ground, was also struck by the officer.

In a statement on Thursday morning, a force spokesman said: “Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties. A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for a full independent investigation.

“We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place.”

On Wednesday evening, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said that the video showed a “truly shocking” event which “people are rightly concerned about”. He added: “During our response, three officers were assaulted. One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.”

Police have launched an investigation after a video showing a police officer kicking a man as he lies on the floor has emerged. | Twitter/X

A protest was sparked by the incident, which saw several hundred members of the public gather outside a Greater Manchester Police station in Rochdale. Demonstrators accused the force of institutional racism, with the force confirmed that the protest ended “safely without incident”.

GMP said that it acknowledged the concerns about the “conduct within the video”. The force added that firearms officers had been responding to reports of an altercation between members of the public.

A GMP spokesman said: “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

“As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them. Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers. We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this.”

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said that he has raised concerns with the deputy chief constable. He said: “I have seen the disturbing video footage circulating of a GMP officer at Manchester Airport and recognise the widespread and deep concern this has caused in Greater Manchester and beyond.

“The deputy mayor and I have raised these concerns with the deputy chief constable. We have been informed that a referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a full investigation.”

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester Airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted. I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester Police.”