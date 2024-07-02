Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly contacting vulnerable victims and starting a sexual relationship with one of them, a watchdog has said.

Detective Constable Wasim Bashir, 54, of West Yorkshire Police, is accused of contacting victims of serious sexual offences or domestic abuse during the course of his duties between August 1 2019 and January 5 2022 without any identified policing purpose.

He has been charged with misconduct in a public office following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and he is due to appear before Hull Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

