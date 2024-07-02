West Yorkshire Police officer Wasim Bashir charged for alleged relationships with vulnerable victims
Detective Constable Wasim Bashir, 54, of West Yorkshire Police, is accused of contacting victims of serious sexual offences or domestic abuse during the course of his duties between August 1 2019 and January 5 2022 without any identified policing purpose.
He has been charged with misconduct in a public office following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and he is due to appear before Hull Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “On conclusion of the investigation in October 2023, carried out by West Yorkshire’s Counter Corruption Unit, under our direction and control, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charges.”