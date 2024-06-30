Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 30-year-old woman has been charged over a video of an HMP Wandsworth prison officer having sex with an inmate in his cell.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, an OnlyFans model from Fulham in west London, has has been charged with misconduct in public office. She will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday 1 July), Scotland Yard said.

Cops launched an probe on Friday (28 June) after they were made aware of a clip filmed inside the prison. The Met said a woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office the same day and taken into police custody.

A spokesperson said: "A police investigation was launched on 28 June after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth. A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office later that day.

"Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, (13/12/93) of Fulham was charged on 29 June with misconduct in public office. She will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 1 July."

Linda De Sousa Abreu is a female HMP Wandsworth prison officer and swinger. The tape shows her on her knees performing a sexual act on the inmate while his grey shorts were pulled down. During the act, her jail radio plays messages mentioning “all stations” and “activity patrols”.

And a second inmate keeps watch at the cell door. He can be heard saying to his fellow inmate: “You know you are a gangster, innit.” A source from Wandsworth Prison told the Mail: “There is a shocking lack of discipline at Wandsworth and loads of the staff are young and really inexperienced.”

