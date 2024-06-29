Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An OnlyFans model who appeared in a Channel Four documentary has been arrested after a video showed a prison officer having sex with an inmate.

The Brazilian OnlyFans had previously appeared in a Channel Four documentary about threesomes and orgies, according to MailOnline. The Brazilian-born model is now under investigation by authorities after she was recorded having sex with a prisoner at HMP Wandsworth.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 31, and her MMA fighter husband Nathan Richardson, now 29, were stars of Channel 4's Open House: The Great Sex Experiment where 'experimenting couples' are offered the opportunity to explore 'consensual non-monogamy' at a luxury country escape. The couple also boast an OnlyFans account, under the alias Linda La Madre which charges $10 a month for racy content of her and her husband.

Authorities announced that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct on public office following the probe into the sex tape. A police spokesman said: “A police investigation was launched on June 28 after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on 28 June. She has been taken into police custody. Enquiries continue. We remain in close contact with the Ministry of Justice.”

The footage shows her having sex with the prisoner while his cellmate films on a mobile phone. Footage of the cell shows a TV and piles of clothes heaped over a bunk bed.

The friend who is smoking while recording says: “Guys we've made history, this is what I'm telling you.” At one point, someone appears to try to come into the cell, at which the man filming, can be heard saying to the person on the other side of the door “give me a minute, one second.”

The prisoner filming tells his friend to carry on and then pans the camera round momentarily and, grinning, says: “This is how we roll in Wandsworth.”

The Met Police said: “We have been made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth. A police investigation is under way.