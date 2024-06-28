Shannon Driver, 27, of North Road in Bexhill, was sentenced to 17 years on Friday, June 28, 2024 at Lewes Crown Court in Sussex. She was jailed for 12 years, with another five to be spent on extended licence. In January, Driver was found guilty of the manslaughter of 18-month-old Jaxon Syrett Pictures released by Sussex Police | Sussex Police

A woman who lied about how a little boy she was looking after was fatally injured is starting a 12-year prison sentence for killing him

Shannon Driver, 27, will also serve five years on extended licence after being convicted of the manslaughter of 18-month-old Jaxon Syrett.

Her conviction comes after emergency services were called to a report of a seriously injured child. Driver, who was looking after him while his dad was at work, made the call and said he had slipped in the shower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jaxon was rushed to hospital for treatment but did not recover from his injuries and died five days later. Subsequent examinations by medical professionals found he had suffered significant injuries that the post-mortem suggested to be ‘non-accidental, i.e. inflicted trauma’.

The incident happened on the afternoon of September 19, 2020. A criminal investigation was launched, and Driver, of North Road in Bexhill, East Sussex was arrested.

Driver was then charged with manslaughter and remanded in custody. In January, Driver was found guilty of the toddler’s manslaughter while he was in her care and appeared on Friday at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Following her conviction, Jaxon's family issued the following statement: “The tragic loss of Jaxon has changed our lives forever. We will never see Jaxon's cheeky smile again, nor hear his infectious laugh and will miss every milestone Jaxon had to reach. Jaxon had his whole life ahead of him. We as a family hold and cherish every memory we have of Jaxon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank everyone who has been involved with this investigation, and in getting a conviction and some kind of justice for our baby. The support we’ve been given in such devastating circumstances has been so appreciated."

Investigator Dick Hemmings said: “No jail sentence can make up for the unimaginable loss felt by Jaxon’s family, and our thoughts remain with them as they have done throughout this investigation. I would like to thank them once again for the resilience they have shown in supporting this investigation, which was delayed multiple times during the court process.