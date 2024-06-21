Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 15-year-old boy has been named after being jailed for murder after stabbing another teen through the heart on the way home from school.

Bardia Shojaeifard fatally knifed 15-year-old Alfie Lewis "in full view" of pupils outside a primary school last November. At the time of the incident, Shojaeifard was 14 and admitted to using a 13cm kitchen knife he had taken from home, concealed in the waistband of his trousers throughout the school day.

Despite his claims of self-defence, a jury at Leeds Crown Court found him guilty of murder. On Friday, June 21, Mr Justice Cotter lifted an anonymity order, revealing Shojaeifard's identity as he sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum of 13 years. In lifting the restrictions, Mr Justice Cotter said: “The question has to be asked, how it can be that it has come to this? If a seemingly normal 14-year-old boy takes a knife and uses it against a boy of the same school year, how bad must things have become?”

The trial revealed Shojaeifard's interest in knives, with police discovering images on his phone of him holding them. The attack on Alfie occurred at the junction of Church Road and Church Lane in Horsforth, Leeds, shortly before 3pm on November 7. Alfie was stabbed twice, once in the chest and once in the leg, with the chest wound penetrating his heart and causing catastrophic bleeding. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Shojaeifard was named by the courts today. (pic by WYP) | WYP

The incident took place in a busy area during school home time, and eyewitnesses reported seeing Alfie back away while saying, “chill out” and “what are you doing?” as Shojaeifard attacked him. Shojaeifard fled the scene but was arrested about an hour later after being identified by witnesses.

The kitchen knife, matched to a set at Shojaeifard's home, was forensically examined and found to have Alfie’s blood on it. Alfie’s blood was also found on Shojaeifard’s clothing. The knife’s handle had been painted black, and it was believed Shojaeifard carried it with him all day, intending to confront Alfie.

Barida Shojaeifard (left) was jailed today for the murder of Alfie Lewis (top right) in Horsforth. Pictures: WYP/SWNS)

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Cotter said: “Why you chose to do what you did, no one will ever know. You will be able to have an enjoyable life, a family, career and other experiences and you took all of this away from Alfie who will forever be 15-years-old as you cut his life short. “Whatever you say or do cannot bring him back. But from this point on, you can try and honour his life by doing something with your life before and after. You are a clever young man and must do something with your life and make Alfie proud. It is the very least you owe him and his life." Alfie’s family – who were wearing ‘forever 15’ t-shirts in the public gallery – were praised for their ‘impeccable’ behaviour throughout the emotional trial. His heartbroken mum Heather Lane wept as she told the court: "Alfie was my youngest son, my baby boy, my little mate and my gossip column.

“He was the third corner of our little family's triangle which is now broken. I’m devastated and I miss him so much. He was my beautiful, kind baby boy and I was so proud of him.”