The family of Alfie Lewis, a 15-year-old boy who died in a stabbing near his school in Leeds, has paid tribute to the teenager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed on Tuesday afternoon has paid an emotional tribute to the teenager, who they described as a ‘one-in-a-million’. Alfie Lewis was knifed near his old school in Horsforth, Leeds just before 3pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie’s family has now paid tribute to the teenager, saying his nickname was ‘Uncle Alfie’. In a statement issued through West Yorkshire Police, the family said: “I haven’t got the words to describe how devastated we all are.

“Alfie, you were a one-in-a-million, so funny and all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet. You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our Uncle Alfie. We love you so much.”

“Nothing will ever be the same without you. You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives. I love you more than words can say, and you will always be with us forever. Love you Uncle Alfie.”

Alfie was killed close to St Margaret's Primary School in Town Street. His secondary school, Horsforth Secondary School is also nearby, where Alfie is believed to have attended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said a scene remains in place as forensic examination and specialist searches get underway. Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Alfie’s family are absolutely devastated about his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.

Alfie Lewis was knifed near his old school in Horsforth, Leeds just before 3pm on Tuesday (November 7)

“They have asked that their privacy is respected so that they can begin to grieve at what is clearly a very difficult and painful time for them. We fully appreciate that the murder of a child in these circumstances will cause concern in the community, and we are aware of various discussions and comments on social media.

“We would ask that people avoid unhelpful and often inaccurate speculation on social media which has the potential to cause unnecessary distress to the family and create issues that divert and distract the police response to this terrible incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are still working to build up a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding Alfie’s murder and we ask people to leave it to the investigation to find out what led to Alfie’s tragic death.

The head of Horsforth School, which Alfie formerly attended, said it had been "overwhelmed by the kindness and support offered to us following the tragic loss of one of our former students".

“The exception to this is we would of course still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, which took place in a busy part of Horsforth, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”