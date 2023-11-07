Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed near a school on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm after a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured.

Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition. It has now been confirmed he has died. A teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Earlier, it was reported the victim was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. The head of Horsforth School, Paul Bell, said the boy was a former pupil. Police have now lunched a murder investigation following the death. The victim’s family have also been informed.

Forensic officers in Horsforth, Leeds, after a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly assaulted near a school. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.