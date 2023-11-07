Leeds Horsforth stabbing: 15-year-old boy dies after attack near school as teenager held
A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed near a Leeds school on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm after a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured.
Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition. It has now been confirmed he has died. A teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Earlier, it was reported the victim was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. The head of Horsforth School, Paul Bell, said the boy was a former pupil. Police have now lunched a murder investigation following the death. The victim’s family have also been informed.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man’s life. We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will have on the community locally. Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.”