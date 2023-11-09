Alfie Lewis, 15, was stabbed and killed in an attack nearby two schools in the Hosforth areas of Leeds

Police have now confirmed that a 14-year-old has been charged with his murder. In a statement, West Yorkshire Police: "A youth is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of Alfie Lewis in Leeds. The 14-year-old has been charged with murder in relation to the incident in Church Lane, Horsforth, on Tuesday, November 7.

"He has also been charged with possession of a knife. He is due to appear at the remand court at Leeds Magistrates Court today."

The family of Alfie paid tribute to the young boy, saying in a statement: “I haven’t got the words to describe how devastated we all are. Alfie, you were a one-in-a-million, so funny and all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet. You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our Uncle Alfie. We love you so much.”