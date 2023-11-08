Tributes have poured in for 15-year-old Alfie Lewis who was stabbed to death in Leeds on Tuesday.

Tributes have been paid to a teenage boy who was stabbed to death near his old school. The 15-year-old, who has been locally named as Alfie Lewis, was knifed near his old school in Horsforth, Leeds, just before 3pm on Tuesday (November 7).

His death has prompted a murder investigation, with an arrest of another teenage male who remains in custody. Police were called to the scene at 2.57pm on Tuesday and Alfie was rushed to hospital but tragically died of his injuries.

He was killed close to St Margaret's Primary School in Town Street. A secondary school is also nearby, where Alfie is believed to have attended. Both schools remain open on Wednesday (November 8).

Mourners have also left bouquets of flowers at the police cordon and a fundraising page has been set up to help cover the cost of a funeral for Alfie. Matt Healy, who launched the online campaign which has so far raised over £9,000, said Alfie's life was "tragically and senselessly taken".

He wrote: "Alfie was a kind and thoughtful boy who had all of his friend’s best interests at heart. He was loving, mischievous, adventurous and, as such, extremely popular. He was everything a 15 year old child should be and his life was senselessly taken from him before he had the chance to grow into it.

"His loss is felt deeply by the whole of Horsforth. A lovely, kind, funny, mischievous, brave and generous young boy lost his life tragically and his family, friends, and all who knew him, would love to give him the funeral and tribute he deserves. Please help us show Alfie that Horsforth still loves and will forever miss him."

A message on the website of Horsforth Secondary School reads: "School is open today. Support will be given to students."

Headteacher Dr Paul Bell said in a statement: “Horsforth School is overwhelmed by the kindness and support offered to us following the tragic loss of one of our former students yesterday. Everyone’s thoughts and sympathies lie with the boy’s family and friends.

Police at the scene where a 15-year-old boy has died after a stabbing near a school, pictured in Leeds, West Yorkshire, November 8 2023. Emergency services were called to Town Street in Horsforth, near St Margaret's Primary School, just before 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

“A tragedy like this is a huge shock to our school and local community, and we understand that people will be deeply affected by this rare incident. However, we know the community will rally together to support each other during this very sad and difficult time.

“We are working with Leeds City Council and other agencies to support our students and staff who have been affected.”

Alison Lowe, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in West Yorkshire, said: “I am devastated to learn of the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy in Horsforth. My thoughts are with his family and friends and the local community affected by this utterly senseless incident.

Paramedic paraphernalia on the ground in Horsforth, Leeds, after a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted near a school. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"I will be liaising closely with West Yorkshire Police and partners to ensure we are doing all we can to provide reassurance and support in the days and weeks to come."

DCI Stacey Atkinson of West Yorkshire Police said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man’s life.

“We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will have on the community locally. Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance.