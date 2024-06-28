Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hayley Matthews, who once fronted the SNP conference, admitted that she embezzled money from her mother when she appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Former STV presenter Hayley Matthews, admitted to Edinburgh Sheriff Court that she embezzled the money between 2019 and 2022 while acting with power of attorney. The court heard from prosecutor Nadia Stewart that Hayley Matthews’s mother Janice Matthews suffered from an alcohol addiction and was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2019.

According to the NHS, vascular dementia “is a common type of dementia caused by reduced blood flow to the brain. It’s estimated to affect around 180,000 people in the UK. Vascular dementia can start suddenly or begin slowly over time.

When it comes to symptoms of vascular dementia, the NHS says that “Symptoms include: slowness of thought, difficulty with planning and understanding, problems with concentration, changes to your mood, personality or behaviour, feeling disoriented and confused, difficulty walking and keeping balance, symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease such as problems with memory and language (many people with vascular dementia also have Alzheimer’s disease. These problems can make daily activities increasingly difficult and someone with the condition may eventually be unable to look after themselves.”

When Janice Matthews passed away in September 2021 concerns were raised about the finances. The Telegraph reported that “The court heard Matthews’ sister queried the amount she would be receiving from her mother’s estate and that the presenter, who has also worked for BBC Radio Scotland, had been “dismissive” of her sibling’s inquiries.

“Family members eventually received copies of Janice Matthews bank statements and noticed “cashline withdrawals had substantially increased” after she had been admitted to hospital.”

The police were contacted by Hayley Matthews’s sister after she had realised around £100,000 had gone missing from her mother’s bank accounts after she had studied the transactions.

As well as hosting the SNP’s digital conference in 2020 during the pandemic, she worked alongside Lorraine Kelly on the STV Children’s Appeal live show and has interviewed stars such as Amy Winehouse and Jason Donovan.