Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chilean actor Alex Araya was reportedly found dead by a cleaner in an Airbnb in Colombia after a Tinder date with two women.

Alex Araya’s family are now trying to find out what happened to him as he was last seen alive with two women he reportedly met on Tinder. The New York Post reported that “The naked body of Alex Araya, 42, was discovered lying face down in bed inside the Medellín rental by a cleaner on June 7, according to the Chilean news publication La Tercera.

“The actor’s family later learned of his death in the news and have been trying to piece together what happened since then, his brother Eduardo Araya told the outlet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, Alex Araya reportedly met the two women on Tinder only five days after arriving in Medellín in Colombia on the 1 June. He is believed to have entered the Airbnb with the two women on 6 June around 11.30pm and they reportedly left at around 1.30am.

Alex Araya was then discovered by a cleaner, who found him face down, at around noon that day. An autopsy has now been scheduled on his body, which is being held in a local morgue.

The Daily Mail reported that “His family is certain that the women drugged him with 'burundanga' formally known as scopolamine.

“The powdery sedative is widely used by criminals in drinks, leaving victims vulnerable to being robbed. Some individuals have died while others have recovered after receiving emergency medical assistance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January, the U.S. Embassy in Colombia issued a warning about the security risk of using online dating applications. On the website it read that “U.S. Embassy Bogota is aware of eight suspicious deaths of private U.S. citizens in Medellin between November 1 and December 31, 2023. The deaths appear to involve either involuntary drugging overdose or are suspected homicides. At this time, it is not believed these deaths are linked as each involved distinct circumstances, however several of the deaths point to possible drugging, robbery, and overdose, and several involve the use of online dating applications.