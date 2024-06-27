Chilean actor Alex Araya found dead in Airbnb by cleaner after Tinder date with two women
Alex Araya’s family are now trying to find out what happened to him as he was last seen alive with two women he reportedly met on Tinder. The New York Post reported that “The naked body of Alex Araya, 42, was discovered lying face down in bed inside the Medellín rental by a cleaner on June 7, according to the Chilean news publication La Tercera.
“The actor’s family later learned of his death in the news and have been trying to piece together what happened since then, his brother Eduardo Araya told the outlet.”
According to reports, Alex Araya reportedly met the two women on Tinder only five days after arriving in Medellín in Colombia on the 1 June. He is believed to have entered the Airbnb with the two women on 6 June around 11.30pm and they reportedly left at around 1.30am.
Alex Araya was then discovered by a cleaner, who found him face down, at around noon that day. An autopsy has now been scheduled on his body, which is being held in a local morgue.
The Daily Mail reported that “His family is certain that the women drugged him with 'burundanga' formally known as scopolamine.
“The powdery sedative is widely used by criminals in drinks, leaving victims vulnerable to being robbed. Some individuals have died while others have recovered after receiving emergency medical assistance.”
In January, the U.S. Embassy in Colombia issued a warning about the security risk of using online dating applications. On the website it read that “U.S. Embassy Bogota is aware of eight suspicious deaths of private U.S. citizens in Medellin between November 1 and December 31, 2023. The deaths appear to involve either involuntary drugging overdose or are suspected homicides. At this time, it is not believed these deaths are linked as each involved distinct circumstances, however several of the deaths point to possible drugging, robbery, and overdose, and several involve the use of online dating applications.
“According to the Tourism Observatory of the District Personnel of Medellin, the number of thefts committed against foreign visitors (excluding Venezuelans) increased 200 percent in the third trimester of 2023 compared to the previous year and violent deaths of foreign visitors increased 29 percent. Most of the 2023 violent death victims were U.S. citizens.”