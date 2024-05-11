Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Colombian beauty queen and actress Ania Acosta has been confirmed dead nearly a year after she was reported missing in Mexico.

Former Colombian beauty queen and actress Ania Acosta has been found dead in Mexico. The news comes nearly a year after she was reported missing there.

Colombia's embassy in Mexico confirmed the news in a social post which read: 'It is with pain that we inform you that Ania Margoth Acosta was buried today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A Colombian victim of trafficking and a femicide, but also of abandonment by the State. Today we failed a family, to whom we apologise, and we ask the judicial authorities for a prompt investigation.'

Before venturing into acting, Ania Acosta was a former Colombian beauty queen and back in 2001, won a beauty pageant in the province of Chocó. Ania Acosta starred in the TV shows such as La Viuda Negra (The Black Widow), Las Detectivas y El Victor (The Detectives and Victor) and El Commandante (The Commander) on the Colombian network.

Ania Acosta, who was a mother of one, reportedly moved to Mexico for her career. It is believed that according to Colombian outlet Noticia Caracol that her loved ones last heard from her on June 21, 2023. The Daily Mail reported that “A family member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Colombian news outlet Noticias Caracol, said that authorities shared a video that showed the moment Acosta was forced inside a vehicle.

“Acosta's last contact with her family was around 1am moments before she went missing and told her mother that she was in the municipality of Morelia and was going to travel to Guadalajara, the state capital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

El Pais reported that Ania Acosta’s body was found in an illicit grave with ten other bodies in Michoacán three months ago. According to Amnesty International, the total number of missing and forcibly disappeared people in Mexico has reached 1114, 004 by the end of 2023 (this has been since 1962).,