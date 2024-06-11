Bollywood actress Noor Malabika Das, who has been found dead in her flat in India at the age of 31. Photo by Instagram/noormalabika1. | Instagram/noormalabika1

Tributes have been paid to 31-year-old Bollywood actress Noor Malabika Das who has been found dead in her flat.

Noor Malabika Das, who was last seen on-screen in the 2023 legal drama ‘The Trial’, allegedly died by suicide. The actress was found dead in her flat in Mumbai, India’s largest city. It is believed that Noor died at her home in the Lokhandwala area on Thursday (June 6).

She had been active on her Instagram account, @noormalabika1, and her last post came the day before her death, where she spoke to her 165,000 followers about self-love. Alongside a video of herself posing for the camera, she wrote: “There is only one face and that is @noormalabika1 matching with no one else and I no need to see the mirror my beauty is according to your reflection.

“My mirror is the world; sometimes it’s sweet, sometimes better, sometimes silly, sometimes playful, sometimes naughty, sometimes jolly, sometimes kind, sometimes cool, sometimes fire, sometimes childish, sometimes matured. . . according to the swing.”

It has been reported that Noor’s neighbours had informed police after they noticed a bad smell coming from her flat, and then when officials investigated they found her body. Mumbai Police have now launched an investigation into her death. Her family were informed, but it’s been reportedly locally that she was cremated on Sunday (June 9) by a non-governmental organization after her family didn't come forward to claim her body.

Noor had been an actress for a number of years, but before she entered the entertainment industry she worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways.

All India Cine Workers Association has also written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding a probe into her death. The letter stated: “Her untimely death is a poignant reminder of the disturbing trend of suicides within the Indian film fraternity. The recurrence of such tragic incidents within the Bollywood industry calls for a serious introspection and a thorough investigation into the underlying causes. It is imperative to explore all possible factors, including the potential for foul play, to ensure that the truth is brought to light and justice is served.”

After news of her death broke, fans took to her Instagram page to leave tributes to her. One said: “RIP, she was really beautiful.” Another said: “May her soul rest in peace. May the give strength to her family and loved ones.” A third wrote: “RIP, hard to believe that it's happened!” while a fourth said her death is “so sad”. A fifth fan said: “Very sad to hear her demise. . . RIP sister.”