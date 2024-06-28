Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Ninja Warrior champion has been jailed after pleading guilty to a host of child sex offences.

Andrew Deschel will spend the next 10 years behind bars after being charged four years ago with child sex crimes. The reality star, who won the US version of Ninja Warrior in 2019, was arrested the following year.

Last year, he pleaded guilty in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Renée M. Bumb to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing a minor to travel interstate to engage in sexual activity. Following his plea, he was sentenced this week to 121 months in prison.

A press release from the Attorney’s Office confirmed that Dreschel was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release - and was ordered to pay $100,000 to the victim as restitution. Dreschel reportedly met his alleged victim at a Ninja Warrior live event, where they got each others phone numbers and started messaging one another.

The conversation soon turned intimate, with Dreschel apparently arranging for the girl to visit his gym in Hamden, Conneticut, for her 15th birthday. After his girlfriend left his office, the pair allegedly had a sexual encounter, which the girl told her mother about the following day. She claimed that when she confronted the Ninja Warrior star, he “did not deny the sexual activity” but said he didn’t know the victim’s age at the time.

The alleged victim claimed that they had sex on multiple occasions between this encounter and when she turned 17. They would talk regularly on Skype before she reported everything to the police in 2019.