Michael Eloshway, who appeared on season 1 of TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé, is facing child pornography charges.

A former reality star has been accused of possessing more than 7,000 images of child pornography.

Michael Eloshway, aged 42, who appeared on season 1 of TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé, will go to trial on Monday July 22 in Cleveland, United States, on child pornography charges. Authorities say they found thousands of images on Eloshway’s computer during a raid in 2023. He has pleaded not guilty. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison

In court filings, federal prosecutors claim Eloshway had more than 7,000 images and videos depicting the sexual assault of children on his laptop. The FBI began looking into the reality star in March last year, after a large amount of child sexual abuse material was traced to an IP address associated with the former TV personality. This led to agents raiding Eloshway’s home in Twinsburg, Ohio, in May 2023. They seized several electronic devices, including a laptop containing the illegal material, according to a report from the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

More than 4,500 of the files found on the laptop depicted “sadism and masochism,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer King wrote in a court filing. Eloshway’s IP address from February 13, 2022, through March 8 2023, received or shared 63,439 files, including 9,541 that agents said depicted “severe” child pornography.

Eloshway told investigators that he would download large batches of pornography and then delete any child pornography he found. According to the filing, he sent dozens of the files depicting child sexual assault directly to law enforcement. There were 62 child sexual assault files in total — five videos and 57 images

Eloshway was charged with one count of receiving and one count of possessing child pornography. Earlier this month, he rejected a deal that would have required him to plead guilty and serve between 12 and 15 years in prison. He said that he wanted a trial. If convicted at trial, he faces between 17 years and 5 months and 20 years in prison.

Eloshway’s attorney, Jay Milano, in a short response to King’s filing, wrote that prosecutors will be unable to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. He wrote that the files ended up on Eloshway’s computer as part of “floods of data” transferred as part of a peer-to-peer file sharing network he used and that Eloshway deleted any child pornography he found in the files.

Milano’s filing said that Eloshway may testify in his own defense at trial and that he will call no other witnesses. The trial is expected to last about three days, the filings said.