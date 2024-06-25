Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Duggar was arrested in 2021 for receiving and possessing child pornography and was sentenced to nearly thirteen years in prison.

Josh Duggar’s previous appeal had been rejected before it went to the Supreme Court and he continues to serve his prison sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas, he is due to be released in 2032. According to the Associated Press, “The court did not elaborate on the denial as is typical. Federal authorities investigated after police in Little Rock, Arkansas, found child sexual abuse material was being shared by a computer traced to him.”

Josh Duggar is a former star of the TLC reality show, ‘19 Kids and Counting,’ and starred on the show with his 18 siblings and parents Michelle and Bob Duggar, the show ran from 2008 until 2015. The Daily Mail reported that “In 2015, TLC cancelled ‘19 Kids and Counting,’ after allegations surfaced that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years prior.

“The tip came into authorities by a family friend, but the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired.

“Duggar’s parents said after the allegations resurfaced in 2015 that he had confessed to the fondling and apologised privately.”

Supreme court rejects reality star Josh Duggar's appeal in child pornography case

Throughout his trial and sentencing, Josh Duggar was supported by his parents and wife Anna, however his other siblings have been far from supportive. When his sister Jill Duggar Dillard was promoting her new book last year, she told Access Hollywood that “I have no idea why Anna has decided to stay with Josh and what she is dealing with there and everything.”