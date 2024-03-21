"The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) following a high-speed car crash. Photo by Getty Images.

The car crash happened late on Tuesday night (March 19), and US celebrity and entertainment Page Six has now confirmed that Hugher has been charged with DUI following the incident.

The reality TV star is also facing a charge of driving while impaired by alcohol. She will appear in court to answer both charges. In addition, she has also been handed six traffic violations related to negligent and reckless driving, speeding, driving with a suspended registration and failure to notify the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration of her change of address. The fines associated with the above-mentioned charges range from $50 (around £40) to $510 (around £402) and will also require court appearances.

TMZ first reported Huger's DUI charges. The American news outlet also reported that the 60-year-old television personality claimed she was driving home from dinner with her friend and they were discussing 'serious topics', including the death of her mum, before the crash happened.

She allegedly told the police that said she became emotional and was crying while driving. She claimed that her emotions were running high as a vehicle headed toward her, causing her to swerve away and lose control. It does not appear she was arrested following the accident.

Mum-of-two Huger, who has been a cast member of "The Real Housewives of Potomac”since it began in 2016, is said to have 'totaled' her luxury 2017 Maserati during the crash, as repored by local media. She is said to have struck a median and a crosswalk sign at an intersection before finally colliding with a parking sign.

A spokesperson for Maryland’s Montgomery County Police Department told TMZ that she was driving in an “aggressive manner” ahead of her crash. It’s unclear if the La’ Dame By KH owner sustained serious injuries in the crash. However, her car was reportedly so heavily impacted that it had to be towed away. She is an entrepreneur in the home, beauty and wellness space as well as an advocate and ambassador for Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment (PAVE) and the Alzheimer’s Association.