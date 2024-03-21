Look inside singer Peter Andre’s incredible Cyprus holiday home

Singer Peter Andre is the lucky owner of an incredible Cyprus holiday home that he helped build with his dad. With a stunning swimming pool, tennis court, Villa Amelia is located in Perivolia in Larnaca and is 13 minutes approximately from the airport and only a 3 minutes drive from Careta beach.

If Pete Andre, his wife Emily and children, Princess and Junior (from his marriage to Katie Price) and Amelia (his oldest daughter with Emily), and Theo (his son with Emily) don’t fancy the beach, they are lucky enough to have a stunning lawn garden to enjoy. On the ground floor there is a stunning kitchen area and open plan living room. There are also four bedrooms on the ground floor, three of the bedrooms have an en-suite bathroom, whilst one twin bedroom has a shared bathroom.

The stunning home costs from 350 euros per nightand is available to rent through Ezoria, but Peter Andre is currently offering the opportunity for someone to stay there for free. To celebrate that his holiday home is available for rent, he revealed on his Instagram that he would like to give “one lovely family a five night stay on me. All you have to do is like the post, tag three people and share to your stories.” He will announce the winner at the end of the month.

Peter Andre’s wife Emily is currently expecting her third child with him. The NHS doctor announced that she was pregnant on Good Morning Britain in October 2023. Last year they jetted off to spend a few days together at their Cyprus home in October but made sure they were back in time for Halloween.

Peter Andre and Emily married in July 2015 after dating for three years, the couple first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily’s father. Emily and Peter married at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, the venue has since gone into liquidation.

1 . The swimming pool at Villa Amelia If Peter Andre and family dont' fancy the beach, they can spend many hours simply relaxing by the pool Photo: Ezoria villas

2 . The magnificent tennis court at Peter Andre's holiday home If Peter Andre, wife Emily or family want to get active, they don't even have to live Villa Amelia as it has its own tennis court Photo: Ezoria villas

3 . A pretty bedroom at the villa There are plenty of bedrooms to choose from at Peter Andre's Villa Amelia, including this very pretty one Photo: Ezoria villas