Channel 4’s investigation into the allegations against Russell Brand found “no evidence” that managers were aware of accusations about the comedian and actor, the broadcaster said.

In September, the 48-year-old was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse after a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times and The Sunday Times. Brand has strongly denied all accusations while at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013 involving "four women, including one who was just 16"

Brand also defended himself against allegations of rape and sexual assault, in his first interview since the accusations came to light with US broadcaster Tucker Carlson in January, saying the allegations were "hurtful and painful" and that he rejected them in the "strongest possible terms."

The English comedian and actor said he had been "caught up" in a "deliberate profound attempt to shut down any dissent in an astonishingly aggressive way", following the release of the documentary. Brand has since been questioned by police twice over nine allegations as the investigation continues. He maintains all his relationships were "consensual".

Channel 4’s CEO Alex Mahon said: “The investigating team, with external legal help, have conducted an extremely thorough investigation into the Dispatches allegations as they pertain to Channel 4. Doing this investigation properly in extensive detail was a very important principle for us.

“Whilst the investigation did not find any evidence to suggest that any Channel 4 employees were aware of Russell Brand’s alleged behaviour contained in the programme, it did find that one former Channel 4 employee made a serious and concerning allegation about Russell Brand in 2009. This was not escalated to Channel 4’s then senior management team, nor investigated as it should have been. I have apologised on behalf of the organisation to the individual for this breakdown and for the distress this matter has caused.”

“In my view, it is a matter of regret for our industry that repugnant behaviours were tolerated – and indeed appeared on-air – in the past. Production staff, employees and suppliers should never experience inappropriate behaviour. Channel 4 and I are committed to creating an environment where if any employee or person working on a Channel 4-commissioned show feels uncomfortable about behaviour towards them, then processes are in place for investigation and for appropriate action to be taken.

“I commend the journalists involved in reporting the allegations and the people who have bravely come forward. Channel 4 has reported on itself without fear and investigated our own historical corporate responsibility thoroughly. While there is always more to be done, I am confident about the changes that have taken place in our industry over recent years, and it should now be clear that inappropriate and offensive behaviour has no place in it. I hope these issues can ultimately lead to further positive change.”

Sir Ian Cheshire, chair of Channel 4 said: “I would like to thank the investigating team for conducting a careful and far-reaching review and to thank those interviewed for their assistance. The board is satisfied that no Channel 4 employees were aware of the deeply disturbing alleged behaviour contained in Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches.

"However, we consider it clear that a serious allegation about Russell Brand was made in 2009 by a then-serving member of staff which was not properly investigated nor escalated to Channel 4’s then-senior management.

“The board and ethics committee are confident that strengthened safeguarding processes introduced in the past decade mean that an allegation such as this would today be reportable through multiple routes.

“The investigation’s recommendations, which are accepted in full, will further strengthen Channel 4’s already rigorous safeguarding processes to further protect and uphold the welfare of all employees and those that the channel works with.”