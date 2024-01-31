Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Russell Brand has defended himself against allegations of rape and sexual assault, in his first interview since the accusations came to light. Speaking to US broadcaster Tucker Carlson, the English comedian and actor said the allegations were "hurtful and painful" and that he rejected them in the "strongest possible terms."

The 48-year-old said he had been "caught up" in a "deliberate profound attempt to shut down any dissent in an astonishingly aggressive way", following a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary released in September last year that detailed the accusations of rape, sexual assaults, and abuse against him.

The documentary said "four women, including one who was just 16" made allegations against the wellness guru after an investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. The programme claimed Brand was "accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse during a seven-year period at the height of his fame" between 2006 and 2013.

Brand has since been questioned by police twice over nine allegations as the investigation continues. He maintains all his relationships were "consensual".

In the latest public appearance, Brand, who said his 12-week-old son was having heart surgery when the show came out, said: "I reject the allegations in the strongest possible terms." He added: "I put myself in a vulnerable position by being very promiscuous...Attacks like this, accused of what I consider to be the most appalling crimes, is very painful and hurtful. But there are consequences to the foolish way I lived in the past."

Describing the 45-minute interview on X, Carlson wrote: "Ep. 70 Governments colluded to shut down and destroy Russell Brand. This is his first interview since that happened. Watch it when you get a minute. It's one of the most brilliant explanations of the modern world you'll ever hear."

