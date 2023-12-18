A man believed to be Russell Brand questioned by police over six further historical sexual offences
A man believed to be comedian Russell Brand has been questioned by police over historical sexual offences
A man believed to be comedian Russell Brand has been questioned by police over further sexual offences. The Metropolitan Police released a statement which said: "A man in his 40s attended a police station in south London on Thursday, 14 December for a second time.
"He was interviewed under caution by detectives concerning a further six non-recent sexual offences. The same man previously attended a police station on Thursday, 16 November for questioning. The man in his 40s has now been questioned concerning nine alleged offences. Enquiries continue."
Advertisement
Advertisement
The police force went on to say that "The Met does not identify any person who may, or may not, be subject to an investigation. "Being given this statement is not a confirmation of any name or profession media may attribute, or wish to attribute."
In September 2023, it was revealed that comedian Russell Brand, 48, was the subject of the Channel 4 Dispatches programme and has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse. Brand published a video on his Twitter (now X page) on Friday (15 September) and said: "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time when I was in the movies and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very very promiscuous."
"Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.