Russell Brand has been questioned by officers from the Metropolitan Police over alleged sex offences described as 'non-recent'

Russell Brand questioned by UK police over sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand has been interviewed by detectives from the Metropolitan Police over alleged historical sex offences. The comedian attended a police station in south London on Thursday and was interviewed under caution, according to the force.

The 48-year-old was asked questions in relation to three “non-recent” sexual offences. Police have confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

In September, The Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV's documentary show "Dispatches" reported that Brand has been accused of sex offences, including rape, by four women at the height of his fame. Brand has denied all allegations.

Later that month, Met Police said they had launched an investigation into a number of allegations of sexual offences following media reports that women had accused Brand of a string of sexual assaults. It is currently unclear whether Brand is being questioned over the same allegations.

Earlier this week, the BBC said that it has received five complaints in total about comedian Russell Brand, with three made before shocking allegations came to light. It is believed that the two complaints made after the allegations were made public relate to workplace conduct and are not of a sexual nature.