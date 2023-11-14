Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse after allegations were made in a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times in September 2023

The BBC has said that it has received five complaints in total about comedian Russell Brand, who is at the centre of allegations of sexual assault, emotional abuse and rape. (Credit: Getty Images)

The BBC has said that it has received five complaints in total about comedian Russell Brand, with three made before shocking allegations came to light. Allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse were made against Brand in a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times Newspaper. The comedian and actor has denied all allegations.

The BBC has now confirmed that it had received five complaints in total relating to Brand's time as a radio show host between 2006 and 2008, with two of these being made after the investigation was published. It is believed that the two complaints made after the allegations were made public relate to workplace conduct and are not of a sexual nature.

One of the three complaints made prior to the Dispatches and Times investigation relates to a misconduct allegation that took place at a BBC premises in Los Angeles in 2019. The other two relate to alleged incidents which took place during his time as a radio show host. Brand hosted shows on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio 2 during this period.

Peter Johnston, the BBC's director of editorial complaints and reviews, said that an investigation was underway into Brand's behaviour at the corporation. Managers at the time will also be questioned over whether they were aware of any allegations against the host and if so, what action they took on those complaints.