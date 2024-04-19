The Old Bailey in London

Two men have denied plotting to murder a cage fighter.

Paul Allen, 45, was left with serious, life-changing injuries as a result of an incident in Malvern Drive, Woodford Green, east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Stewart Ahearne, 45, was charged over the shooting on July 11 2019, after he was extradited from Switzerland. Today Ahearne, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing alongside co-defendant Daniel Kelly, 45, of Caledonian Road, Islington, north London.

During the hearing, Ahearne said he “one billion per cent” pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder, which Kelly also denied. The charge alleges that between June 26 and July 12 2019 they conspired together with others to murder Mr Allen.