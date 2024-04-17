Enfield stabbing: Met Police officer hospitalised and man, 30, arrested following knife attack
A Met Police officer has been hospitalised after being stabbed while responding to a call in north London.
Officers were called to Mandeville Road in Enfield at 4.20pm on Tuesday, April 16 after receiving reports of a man with a knife. The knifeman stabbed the officer on his shoulder, leading to him sustaining serious injuries.
Other officers in attendance were able to disarm the man before rushing to administer first aid treatment to their colleague. The officer who was injured was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he remains in a stable condition.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect was also injured in the attack and taken to hospital as a precaution. He has since been released and is now in police custody.
Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said: "This officer has shown immense bravery apprehending a suspect, armed with a knife. Visiting him in hospital after he was injured, I was struck by his courage and humility. He didn’t want to talk about his own actions but to praise the professionalism of the police medic and other colleagues who provided him with vital first aid, and arrested the suspect.
“He was in good spirits and spoke with pride about the work his team do, protecting Londoners. And yesterday, he did just that – stepped forward to put himself between the public and a clearly dangerous individual. In doing so, he showed the best of the Met and reminded us of the daily challenges officers face while doing their duty to protect the public. The officer and the Met would also like to thank colleagues in the NHS for their care. The local community can be reassured that the incident was dealt with swiftly and that a thorough investigation is now underway.”