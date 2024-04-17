Man found dead at Bradford home as police arrest two people in connection with his death
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man and a woman have been arrested by police after a body was found at an address in Bradford.
Officers were called to the scene on Shetland Close just before 4pm on Tuesday, April 16. It came after West Yorkshire Police received a report of a serious ongoing incident.
A man, who has now yet been identified, was found dead at the scene. The man and woman were arrested by officers shortly after his body was discovered.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Initial enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has occurred, and we can promise the incident will be fully investigated. Local officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”