A man and a woman have been arrested by police after a body was found at an address in Bradford.

Officers were called to the scene on Shetland Close just before 4pm on Tuesday, April 16. It came after West Yorkshire Police received a report of a serious ongoing incident.

A man, who has now yet been identified, was found dead at the scene. The man and woman were arrested by officers shortly after his body was discovered.