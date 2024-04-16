Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A four-year-old boy who was injured in a house fire in Wigan at the weekend has died, Greater Manchester Police has said. Police and firefighters were called to a house fire in Warrington Road at around 2.30am on Sunday.

His dad, locally named Barry Mason, 45, died on Sunday after running back into the burning house to save his young son. According to his family, Mason tragically lost his life after he raced into the blazing terraced property to rescue his child.

Writing on a GoFundMe fundraising page, which has raised over £24,000 towards funeral costs, one of his relatives said: "At around 1am my sisters house went up in flames. Devastatingly we lost my brother-in-law... The last thing this man did was to run back into a burning house and save his little boy. We are all absolutely heartbroken, but my sister and her other children have lost absolutely everything.” Barry's name has not been confirmed by the police but it has been disclosed on social media. Pictures from the burned-out building show how the fire had left a gaping hole in the two-storey property on Warrington Road.

The four-year-old boy's family said he had been rushed to hospital following his rescue and was put into an induced coma after having surgery. However, police sadly confirmed today that a four-year-old boy, believed to be Barry's son, had died this morning due to his serious injuries. Detective Inspector Lee Gridley, from GMP’s Wigan district, said their thoughts were with the two individual's family. They said: “This is a devastating incident and all of our thoughts are with the family of this young boy, who had his entire life ahead of him.