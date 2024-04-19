Yeovil district hospital

The parents of a two-week-old baby will be tried this year accused of murdering him in a hospital.

Daniel Gunter, 25, and Sophie Staddon, 20, are accused of killing baby Brendon Staddon at Yeovil District Hospital in Somerset on March 5. Both defendants, of no fixed address, have also been charged with causing or allowing Brendon’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That charge alleges that “being a member of the same household as and having had frequent contact” with Brendon, they either caused his death or did not protect him from a foreseeable “significant risk of serious physical harm”.

The two appeared before Bristol Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing before Judge William Hart. Gunter pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. Staddon did not enter pleas to the charges she faces.