The death of a two-year-old who was believed to have died in a crash alongside her father was actually the result of a probable murder-suicide after a chilling note was found on her father’s computer, an inquest has heard.

Ashley Henry, 35, crashed his Nissan Qashqai headfirst into an oncoming HGV on the A153 between Ruskington and Anwick, Lincolnshire on June, 18 2023. Both he and two-year-old Oria Henry were found dead at the scene. However, an inquest into the deaths heard at Grimsby Town Hall found that the young girl was likely already dead before the crash took place.

Ashley was estranged from his partner and Oria’s mother, Rachel Leader, and took care of their daughter on the weekends, the inquest heard. He had spent the weekend in Skegness with Oria when he was travelling home at the time of the crash.

The inquest also heard that, while medical history of Henry was limited, he was noted to have experienced periods of depression and was not taking the break-up with Leader well. His intentions were laid out plainly when investigators found a note on his computer at home on which he said he would end the life of his daughter and himself.

A pathologist gave evidence, saying that there were features pointing towards this being the case but that it was not possible to determine the two-year-old’s cause of death. This echoed a coroner's report which said that Oria’s death was the result of an unlawful act which took place before the crash.

In a tribute to her daughter released after her death, Ms Leader said: "To my darling daughter, Oria. I love you so much. I’m so sorry your precious life was taken from you. You gave me so much light sweetheart, so much love and so much happiness.

“I will cherish each and every moment we had together. You had the most beautiful smile and gorgeous curly hair. You touched the hearts of many, Oria, and I’m so incredibly proud to be your mummy. I miss you so much.