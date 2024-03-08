Yeovil District Hospital

A man and a woman have been charged with murder following the death of a two-week-old baby.

Daniel Gunter, 25, and Sophie Staddon, 20, both of no fixed address, have been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Avon and Somerset Police said the charge followed the death of Brendon Staddon, who was two weeks old and died at Yeovil District Hospital at about 5am on March 5. Officers were called by staff at the hospital, where Brendon was an in-patient. An investigation was launched by the force’s major crime investigation team a short time later.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “This is a particularly tragic case in which a very young baby has died, and our thoughts are with Brendon’s loved ones during this time. We have been carrying out inquiries at the hospital this week, and we’re grateful to the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and their staff for their assistance in enabling us to do this.”