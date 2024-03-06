Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in yet another murder case in east Bristol. Avon and Somerset Police said the incident is believed to have taken place in Ashley Road, St Pauls following an alleged altercation.

The 30-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the man sadly died. His family have been notified of his death and specially-trained family liaison officers will be supporting them.

Following the incident, a 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Meanwhile, a cordon remains in place in Ashley Road and Grosvenor Road in St Pauls as enquiries continue.

According to the police, this is the third murder investigation launched in east Bristol in the past two months and the third murder in this part of St Paul's in less than a year.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “Despite the best efforts of medical professionals at the hospital, a 30-year-old man has tragically died. Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this time, who have been notified of his death. Specially-trained family liaison officers will be supporting them.

“This is the third murder investigation launched in east Bristol in the past two months and the third murder in this part of St Paul’s in less than a year. We do believe there is no wider risk to the public as a result of this incident, however we recognise the concern recent events are causing and the negative light this is shining on our city.

“We are aware of today’s launch of a joint media campaign on this issue and will not shy away from taking every necessary step to prevent serious violence. For this very reason we launched a proactive operation three weeks ago which will see a dedicated team of police officers and staff carry out a wide range of activities and tactics.

“The impact and trauma the community is feeling is not underestimated and we are working very closely with our partners to make sure appropriate support is available.