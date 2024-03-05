Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have named the girl who was found dead at a house in Rowley Regis as Shay Kang. The 10-year-old was found with injuries at an address in Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday (March 5). Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old woman - understood to be known to the girl - has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody on suspicion of murder. West Midlands Police said they are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation.

The force said a cordon remains in place while their enquiries continue, and a post-mortem will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.

Brickhouse Primary School, which Shay attended, has paid tribute to the pupil. In a statement, the school said: “Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children.

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone. School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news."

Det Insp Dan Jarratt, leading the investigation, said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing. We are working hard to establish what happened and our investigation has made good progress.