Robin Close in Rowley Regis, in the West Midlands. A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 10-year-old girl Picture: Google

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 10-year-old girl was found dead today.

Police say the girl was found with injuries at a home in Robin Close, Rowley Regis just after midday, She was confirmed dead at the scene. A 33-year-old woman - who police say knew the girl - has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning. The house has been cordoned off.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing. We know how shocking and distressing this will be for the community and we'll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.