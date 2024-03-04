Man charged with murder and attempted murder after death of woman, 61, in Worcester and another seriously injured
A man from Worcester has been charged with murder and attempted murder following the death of a woman on Saturday evening (2 March). Wendy Francis, aged 61, was found with fatal wounds at an address in Haresfield Close, Worcester, at about 8.30pm on Saturday while a second woman, aged 38, was taken to hospital in the incident.
The woman’s condition is now stable and she continues to receive medical treatment, West Mercia Police said. Damian Homer, 50, of Haresfield Close, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
He is due to appear later at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court. In a statement, Ms Francis' family said: "Wendy will be hugely missed; she was one in a million and much-loved."
Det Chief Insp Leighton Harding, from West Mercia Police's murder investigation unit, previously said it was an isolated incident and there was "no wider risk" to the public. He said: "You will notice a higher police presence in the area in the coming days as officers investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life."
