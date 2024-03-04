A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a woman, 61, was found dead and another was seriously injured. (Photo: West Mercia Police)

A man from Worcester has been charged with murder and attempted murder following the death of a woman on Saturday evening (2 March). Wendy Francis, aged 61, was found with fatal wounds at an address in Haresfield Close, Worcester, at about 8.30pm on Saturday while a second woman, aged 38, was taken to hospital in the incident.

The woman’s condition is now stable and she continues to receive medical treatment, West Mercia Police said. Damian Homer, 50, of Haresfield Close, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He is due to appear later at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court. In a statement, Ms Francis' family said: "Wendy will be hugely missed; she was one in a million and much-loved."

