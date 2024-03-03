A police officer taking down notes. PIC: PA

Police have launched a murder investigation and arrested one man after a woman died and another was left fighting for her life in an incident in Worcester, West Midlands.

The 59-year-old woman died at an address in Haresfield Close, Worcester yesterday (2 March). Emergency services attended the address at around 8.30pm on Saturday, where they found the woman. Another woman, aged 38, was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Mercia Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched and a 50 year old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding of the Major Investigation Unit said: "I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.