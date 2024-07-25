Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frankfurt Airport in Germany has been forced to temporarily suspend all flights as climate protestors have glued themselves to the tarmac.

Germany's busiest airport has temporarily suspended flights on this morning (Thursday 25 July) due to action by several climate activists. They have blocked runways by gluing themselves to the tarmac.

Frankfurt Airport posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Due to an ongoing Demonstration at the airport flights are currently suspended. Passengers are asked not to go to the airport for the time being.

“Instead, it is recommended tocheck the status of your flight before traveling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey. Information regarding your flight is available on your airline’s website or by calling 01806-FRAINFO (01806-3724636 – flat landline rate of 0.20 euro cents per call; costs of 0.60 euro cents per call from a mobile network within Germany), as well as at http://frankfurt-airport.com.”

According to FlightRadar “more than 50 flights have diverted away from Frankfurt already this morning and that number is rising quickly as the morning rush hour arrives.” Last Generation climate activists said in a statement that six protesters had cut through a fence and had reached various points around the Frankfurt airport runways with posters reading "Oil kills". Images released by the group showed protesters in orange safety vests with their hand glued to the tarmac.

A federal police spokesperson said several climate activists were on the airport grounds. Last Generation demands that the German government help shape and sign a global agreement to regulate the phase-out of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

It comes after Germany's Cologne-Bonn airport, the country's sixth-largest, suspended flights for several hours on Wednesday (24 July) after climate activists glued themselves to a runway, while similar actions at other European airports had been foiled by authorities.