A solider has been left with “serious injuries” after he was stabbed near an army barracks in Kent.

The victim, in his 40s, was attacked in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at around 5.55pm on Tuesday evening (July 23) and was airlifted to hospital. A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing, which took place near Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army's 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

A witness told The Sun that the assailant had been on a moped moments before he began running at the soldier to stab him. The Army has declined to comment on whether the serviceman was wearing uniform at the time of the incident. Police have said that the stabbing is not thought to be terror-related and the suspected attacker may have mental health problems.

Defence Secretary John Healey, said on X (formerly Twitter): “Shocking to hear of an attack on a soldier in Kent. My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time. On behalf of the Government, I wish him a swift recovery.”

An Army spokesman said: “We’re very sorry to confirm that a soldier has sustained serious injuries in an attack in Chatham, Kent. Our thoughts are with the soldier and their family and we request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“We will continue to work closely with Kent Police to understand what happened and support the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any relevant information should contact Kent Police.”

Kent Police said in a statement: “An investigation has been launched following reports of a serious assault in Gillingham. Kent Police was called at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to reports a man in his 40s had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds in Sally Port Gardens.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as serious. Officers attended the scene and at approximately 6.20pm a 24-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.