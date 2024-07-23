Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man aged in his 60s has been detained after a police officer was stabbed in the chest at a high-security prison.

The Greater Manchester Police officer, who was attacked at HMP Frankland in Durham just after 11am on Tuesday, was now in a “stable” condition having suffered critical injuries, Durham Police said.

Land and air ambulance crews were called to the notorious jail and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition but was talking and conscious, Durham Police said.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “An officer from our Major Incident Team was stabbed by an inmate at HM Prison Frankland.

“He was transported to hospital in a critical condition, where he is being treated for his injuries. We have made the family aware of this incident and are supporting them through this incredibly difficult time.”

A spokesman for Durham Police said: “Shortly after 11am this morning, Durham Constabulary were called to an incident at HMP Frankland in Durham City. A police officer, who was visiting the facility from an outside force, suffered a stab wound to the chest during the incident.

A police officer has been stabbed in the chest at HMP Frankland, Durham Police said. The officer, who is from an outside force, was injured just after 11am on Tuesday (July 23). | Google

“The injured officer has been taken to hospital by ambulance, where he is described as being ‘conscious and talking’.”

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said on X, formerly Twitter: “Deeply concerning news from HMP Frankland today, where a police officer has been stabbed, though is conscious and talking in hospital. I am being kept up to date with all developments. And my thoughts are with that brave officer.”

HMP Frankland is a Category A men’s prison, the highest level of security. It houses some of the country’s most serious criminals and in May the Sun reported that an inmate had attacked a fellow prisoner with a claw hammer.

Inmates being held at the jail include Damien Bendall, who is serving a whole life term for murdering his partner, Terri Harris, 35, her daughter, Lacey Bennett, 11, her son, John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, also 11, in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in 2021.

The Sun reported in May that he had attacked another inmate at the prison with a claw hammer. Other prisoners being held at the jail are thought to include Wayne Couzens, the then-serving police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, and Levi Bellfield, who killed Milly Dowler, Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange, and tried to kill Kate Sheedy.

