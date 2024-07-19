Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are searching for a missing prisoner after he escaped HMP Wormwood Scrubs during a visit to hospital.

Graham Gomm, 63, was taken to Hammersmith Hospital on Thursday, July 18 after he took unwell while inside the prison. Met Police officers were alerted to the fact that Gomm had absconded Wormwood Scrubs at around 1.18am.

He had been on remand for burglary offences. Gomm was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and a grey tracksuit.

Detectives are said to be concerned for his welfare as he was receiving medical treatment at the time he fled. He is not believed to be a threat to the public, however anyone who sees Gomm had been told not to approach him.

Instead, anyone with any information is being urged to phone 999, 101 if there is no emergency, and via @MetCC on X (formerly Twitter) quoting reference CAD0481/18JUL24.