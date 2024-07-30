Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has said that she is “completely in shock” after two children were killed and others critically injured in a dance class themed around the singer’s hit in Southport.

The singer-songwriter took to social media to share her heartbreak after a knifeman walked into a school holiday club on Hart Street and launched a stabbing attack. Two children have died following the attack, which six other are critically injured as well as two adults.

Swift said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Flowers have been laid near the scene of the fatal attack in Southport. | James Speakman/PA Wire

Merseyside Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, with the teen still in custody. While he cannot be named for legal purposed, police said that he was from the village of Banks and was born in Cardiff. The force added that they do not believe that the attack was terror-related at this moment, but the motive remains “unclear”.

The Taylor Swift-themed event was fully booked out and included activities such as dancing, yoga and bracelet making. However, witnesses at the scene said that it soon took a turn and looked “like a horror movie”.

King Charles previously paid tribute to the victims, labelling the incident as “truly shocking”, while the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, added: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.”