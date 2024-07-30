Taylor Swift 'completely in shock' after two kids killed in knife attack at Swift-themed event in Southport
and live on Freeview channel 276
The singer-songwriter took to social media to share her heartbreak after a knifeman walked into a school holiday club on Hart Street and launched a stabbing attack. Two children have died following the attack, which six other are critically injured as well as two adults.
Swift said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.
“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”
Merseyside Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, with the teen still in custody. While he cannot be named for legal purposed, police said that he was from the village of Banks and was born in Cardiff. The force added that they do not believe that the attack was terror-related at this moment, but the motive remains “unclear”.
The Taylor Swift-themed event was fully booked out and included activities such as dancing, yoga and bracelet making. However, witnesses at the scene said that it soon took a turn and looked “like a horror movie”.
King Charles previously paid tribute to the victims, labelling the incident as “truly shocking”, while the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, added: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.”
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper made a visit to the scene on Tuesday morning (July 30) to lay a flower tribute. She is expected to comment on the matter in the House of Commons later this afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.