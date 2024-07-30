Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed that a third child has died following a fatal knife attack in Southport.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arrested murder after multiple people, including children, were stabbed in a “ferocious” attack at a Taylor Swift-themed school holiday club on Hart Street on Monday morning (July 29). Two young girls, aged six and seven, were died from their injuries, with a third victim, a nine-year-old girl, now also confirmed to have passed away.

Merseyside Police said that the nine-year-old died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after sustaining critical injuries in the brutal attack. Eight other children were injured, with five now in critical condition. Two adults were also critically injured.

A police statement said: “Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning, Monday July 29. The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July. We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years.

“Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

“Our specialist family liaison officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time. Yesterday, officers arrested a 17-year-old male from Banks and he remains in police custody.”

The shocking incident has led to tributes from King Charles, as well as Taylor Swift, who inspired the event. The singer said in a statement shared on social media: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”